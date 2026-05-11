Vorbemerkung des Übersetzers: Dieser Fakten-Check soll hier beispielhaft stehen für die grobe Falsch-Berichtersattung bzgl. Klima und Wetter in den MSM allgemein. Die Zusammenstellung hat die Form von Graphiken, die ich nur via Google Translator als geschlossene Einheit übersetzen lassen kann ohne Eingriffsmöglichkeit für stilistische Verbesserungen, wie ich es in meinen anderen Übersetzungen grundsätzlich handhabe.

Bei ClimateDepot gibt es eine solche Zusammenstellung jeden Monat.

Beiträge von: The Committee for a Constructive Tomorrow, The Heartland Institute, the Competitive Enterprise Institute, the Energy & Environmental Legal Institute, and the International Climate Science Coalition, and Truth in Energy and Climate.

Entlarvung des „Fingerabdrucks des Klimawandels“ – Widerlegung der Behauptung, dass das Klima Obdachlosigkeit verursacht, und Klarstellungen zu Hitzewellen, Stürmen, Waldbränden und Hagelstürmen – Außerdem: Der Atlantikstrom steht NICHT kurz vor dem Zusammenbruch

Links: Seattle Times hier und hier, Fox 13 Seattle, University of Washington plot.

Links: Mother Jones article, Nature Communications study, heatwave deaths.

Links: hailstorm video post, record Wisconsin hailstone, NOAA Storm Events Database.

Links: WHYY News article, NOAA data.

Links: UCLA research, HUD analysis, extreme weather frequency.

Links: The Independent article, recent publications, AMOC strengthening, cited study, high-end emissions scenarios.

Links: RNZ reporting, extreme rainfall trends, normalized insurance losses.

Links: Associated Press article, Eaton Fire, Palisades Fire, Long term fire data.

Bis zum nächsten Monat – viel Spaß mit diesen und weiteren Faktenchecks zum Thema Klima hier:

ClimateRealism.com

ClimateDepot.com

Wattsupwiththat.com

Übersetzung der Graphiken: Google Translator. Zusammengestellt von Christian Freuer für das EIKE