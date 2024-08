Hi EIKE – Europäisches Institut für Klima und Energie, We’ve received a legal complaint regarding your content. After review, the following content has been blocked from view on the YouTube country site(s) listed below: Video: Michael Limburg: CO2 – Fakten gegen Hysterie The content has been blocked from view on the following YouTube country site(s): Germany If you believe that your content was restricted in error, please let us know. You can submit the form only once per video URL. YouTube removes content where necessary to comply with local laws. For further information, please review our Help Centre article on legal complaints. Learn about your resolution options. Yours sincerely,

The YouTube Legal Support Team