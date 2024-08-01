16th International EIKE Conference on Climate and Energy in Cooperation with
CFACT and The Heartland Institute
Vienna 14 – 15 June 2024
Rucker Vienna 2024 IKEK 16 Craig Rucker
Craig Rucker
Executive Director, Committee For A Constructive Tomorrow (CFACT)
What climate alarmists don’t tell you (to follow)
James Taylor
President, The Heartland Institute
The Great Reset/Climate Agenda (to follow)
Marc Morano
Publisher of ClimateDepot, Author
Steiner ICR EIKE_AA IKEK 16 Wien(Independent Climate Research)
Dr. Martin J.F. Steiner
Do we have to win the climate wars in court? A response to activist climate litigation (to follow)
Marcel Crok
Science journalist and co-founder of CLINTEL
Soon Presentation 2024 EIKE Vienna IKEK 16
Dr. Willie Soon
Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics
Scafetta14.06.2024 IKEK 16 Empirical assessment of the role of the sun
Prof. Dr. Nicola Scafetta
Università di Napoli Federico II, Dipartimento di Scienze della Terra
Szarka_EIKE Präsentation IKEK 16 20240602
Prof. Dr. László Csaba Szarka
Geophysicist, member of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences
Clauser II Cloud themostat & I Climate change is a myth_EIKE Vienna John_Clauser June-14-2024 IKEK 16
Dr. John F. Clauser
Experimental and Theoretical Physicist, Nobel Laureate
Strehl ORF Beschwerde 4 KF IKEK 16 Wien .ppt
Dr. Bernhard Strehl
Physicist and Entrepreneur
Haferburg Energiewende IKEK 16 Wien
Manfred Haferburg
Nuclear energeticist and publicist, former shift supervisor at Greifswald NPP
Scafetta15.06.2024 IKEK 16 Warming Projections for the 21st Century
Prof. Dr. Nicola Scafetta
Università di Napoli Federico II, Dipartimento di Scienze della Terra
Happer_Talk IKEK 16 Wien
Prof. Dr. William Happer
Department of Physics, Princeton University
Quantifying the role that the sun has had in climate change. Why do with think it is cosmic rays, and what does it imply? (to follow)
Prof. Dr. Nir Shaviv
Racah Institute of Physics – The Hebrew University of Jerusalem
Understanding the cosmic ray climate link using experimental and empirical evidence (to follow)
Prof. Dr. Henrik Svensmark
Centre for Sun-Climate Research des Danish National Space Centre
Spencer-Vienna-talk-6-15-2024 IKEK 16
Dr. Roy Spencer (via Zoom)
Head of research at the University of Alabama in Huntsville and leader of the US scientific team for the
Advanced Microwave Scanning Radiometer
Douglas Pollock - VIENNA withot animations IKEK 16
Douglas Pollock
Industrial Civil Engineer, University of Chile
Zycher presentation 16th ICCE EIKE June 2024
Dr. Benjamin Zycher
Economist and Senior Fellow, American Enterprise Institute
Wir freuen uns über Ihren Kommentar, bitten aber folgende Regeln zu beachten: