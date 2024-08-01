16th International EIKE Conference on Climate and Energy in Cooperation with

CFACT and The Heartland Institute



Vienna 14 – 15 June 2024

Craig Rucker

Executive Director, Committee For A Constructive Tomorrow (CFACT)

What climate alarmists don’t tell you (to follow)

James Taylor

President, The Heartland Institute

The Great Reset/Climate Agenda (to follow)

Marc Morano

Publisher of ClimateDepot, Author

Dr. Martin J.F. Steiner

Do we have to win the climate wars in court? A response to activist climate litigation (to follow)

Marcel Crok

Science journalist and co-founder of CLINTEL

Dr. Willie Soon

Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics

Prof. Dr. Nicola Scafetta

Università di Napoli Federico II, Dipartimento di Scienze della Terra

Prof. Dr. László Csaba Szarka

Geophysicist, member of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences

Dr. John F. Clauser

Experimental and Theoretical Physicist, Nobel Laureate

Dr. Bernhard Strehl

Physicist and Entrepreneur

Manfred Haferburg

Nuclear energeticist and publicist, former shift supervisor at Greifswald NPP

Prof. Dr. Nicola Scafetta

Università di Napoli Federico II, Dipartimento di Scienze della Terra

Prof. Dr. William Happer

Department of Physics, Princeton University

Quantifying the role that the sun has had in climate change. Why do with think it is cosmic rays, and what does it imply? (to follow)

Prof. Dr. Nir Shaviv

Racah Institute of Physics – The Hebrew University of Jerusalem

Understanding the cosmic ray climate link using experimental and empirical evidence (to follow)

Prof. Dr. Henrik Svensmark

Centre for Sun-Climate Research des Danish National Space Centre

Dr. Roy Spencer (via Zoom)

Head of research at the University of Alabama in Huntsville and leader of the US scientific team for the

Advanced Microwave Scanning Radiometer

Douglas Pollock

Industrial Civil Engineer, University of Chile

Dr. Benjamin Zycher

Economist and Senior Fellow, American Enterprise Institute